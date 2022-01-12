Man steals costly bike as his motorcycle was stolen

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

A man stole a costly bike as his own motorcycle was stolen, a month back. The crime branch police on receiving the information laid a trap and arrested him at Oasis Chowk in Waluj area on Wednesday. the accused has been identified as Yogesh Umaji Naik, (Chinchale, Pachora, Jalgaon).

Crime branch PSI Datta Shelke received the information that a youth has stolen a costly motorcycle and he is coming to Oasis Chowk. The police team laid a trap and arrested Naik.

He confessed that he stole the motorcycle of Anil Dagdu Jadhav (Aurangabad) from the parking of Hotel Zalak in the Waluj MIDC police jurisdiction on December 25, 2021. Yogesh told the police that he stole the bike as his bike was also stolen, a month back.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Shelke, Kiran Gawande, Omprakash Bankar, Navnath Khadekar, Azhar Qureshi and others.

Man arrested for using fake number on bike

In another incident, crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke received the information that a man is using fake number on a motorcycle and he is coming to Mahanubhav Ashram area. The police team laid a trap and stopped a motorcycle (MH20 CB 2003). When the police asked the rider Ayaz Khan Sarfaraz Khan (Saadatnagar) for the papers but he did not reply convincingly. In the investigation, it was found that the original number of the bike was (MH 20 CB 5348).

The police action was executed by PSI Kalyan Shelke, ASI Ramakant Patare, Shaikh Habib, Rajendra Salunke and others. A case has been registered against Ayaz in Satara police station.