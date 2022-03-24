Man taking Rs 50K bribe to influence Wakf Board decision arrested

Aurangabad, March 24:

Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursaday arrested a man red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for influencing the decision of Wakf Board in his favour. The accused, who is a private person has been identified as Shaikh Faizal Mohd Iqbal (43, Ansar Colony, Padegaon).

A member of trust of a Mosque had lodged a complaint with ACP. A hearing on a case of changes in the management of the Mosque is pending with the Wakf Board. Accused Faizal demanded the complainant Rs 60,000 for influencing the decision of the board in his favour and after the negotiation, the amount was fixed at Rs 50,000. As the complainant was not willing to pay the money, he lodged a complaint with ACP.

Accordingly, ACB PI Hanumant Ware and his team laid a trap and arrested Faizal red-handed while taking Rs 50,000.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Dr Rahul Khade, additional SP Vishal Khambe, deputy SP Maruti Pandy by PI Ware, Sainath Todkar, Milind Ippar, Kevalsingh Gusinge and others.