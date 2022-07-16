Man wandering with Gupti arrested

Aurangabad, July 16:

The crime branch police arrested Ravi Abasaheb Borude (21, Samta Colony, Shivajinagar, Waluj) while wandering with a hidden sword (Gupti) at Sai Colony in Waluj on Saturday morning.

Police said, a crime branch team including PSI Raosaheb Jondhale, Sudhakar Misal, Yogesh Navsare, Sanjay Nand, Kakasaheb Adhane and others were patrolling in Waluj area on Saturday. They received the information that a man is wandering with a Gupti in Sai Colony. The team rushed to the spot and arrested Ravi and seized a 16.5 inches long Gupti, a stolen mobile and a tab, all worth Rs 25,000 from him. A case has been registered with the Waluj police station, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.