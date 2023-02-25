Mandakini Deshpande passes away
February 25, 2023
Aurangabad: Mandakini Nagorao Deshpande (87, Granthpal Society, Pahadsingpura) passed away due to old age on Saturday. Her last rites were performed at Begampura crematorium on Sunday at 9:30 am. She is survived by three sons, daughters-in-law and grandsons. She was the wife of freedom fighters late NV Deshpande.