Mandals welcome Lord Ganesh idols with grand processions

City witness the grand welcome procession of a 21-feet tall idol

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of devotees gathered in Aurangpura to witness the grand welcome procession of a 21-feet tall, 4-ton Lord Ganesh idol on Sunday. The idol was welcomed with a garland weighing around 500 kg, fireworks, and chants of 'Jai Pawan Ganpati' and 'Aala Re Aala Diwan Deodi Cha Raja Aala'.

The procession was led by a DJ-Band from Mumbai, Halgi from Kolhapur, and Band team from Chalisgaon. The entire area was rocked by the sound of the music and the cheers of the devotees.

In another part of the city, the Sangam Navyuvak Krida Mandal at Naralibagh also welcomed their Lord Ganesh idol with a grand procession. The procession reached Narli Bagh via Gulmandi, Aurangpura. The procession was also led by a drumming and tasha team.

On Saturday evening, a huge procession was taken out for the idol of Raja Ganpati of Devadi at Rajabazar. As this magnificent idol is also 16 feet tall, an arrival procession was taken out three days before Ganeshotsav.

The arrival of Lord Ganesh idols in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a grand and joyous affair. The devotees will welcome the Bappa to their homes on Vinayak Chaturthi on September 19 with great enthusiasm and devotion.