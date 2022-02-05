Mangalsutra snatched near Lifeline hospital

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

A mangalsutra of a woman selling roasted snacks near Lifeline Hospital was snatched on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Mathurabai Gangawane (M-2, TV Centre) sells roasted snacks for a living near Lifeline hospital. On Saturday, an unidentified man came to purchase snacks from Mathurabai. He gave Rs 100 and purchased snacks of Rs 20. He then went away. After a while, he returned and suddenly snatched the Mangalsutra weighing 5 gram from Mathurabai and ran away on a motorcycle. Mathurabai shouted for help, but to no avail.

Getting information, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Shashikant Bhujbal, crime branch ACP Vishal Dhume, Cidco PI Sambhaji Pawar, crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke, PSI Ashok Avchar rushed to the spot. The police confiscated the CCTV footage from the area. A case has been registered in Cidco police station.