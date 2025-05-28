Mangalsutra snatching confessed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

During sustained interrogation, the accused in Tuesday’s railway theft case admitted to snatching a gold mangalsutra from a woman passenger aboard the Ajanta Express. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on May 24 in coach S-3 while the train was halted at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station. The stolen mangalsutra, weighing approximately 31 grams, is estimated to be worth Rs 62,000. Police said further investigation is underway to identify additional cases linked to the accused.

Photo Caption:

The accused in custody with Railway Police and RPF officials.