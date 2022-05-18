Mango festival from May 20

Aurangabad, May 18:

Citizens will be able to enjoy a 'juicy' feast of authentic alphonso (Hapus) and Marathwad's Keshar mangoes in the four day ‘Mango festival’ organised from May 20 at Jadhavwadi APMC premises.

The festival is being jointly organised by the Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board and Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC).

Giving more information, APMC chairman Jagannath Kale said, such mango festivals are organised in all APMCs across Maharashtra for branding of mangoes Maharashtra. The festival will be inaugurated by the State horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare at 9 am on May 20.

Stalls of mangoes of Alphonso (Hapus) variety from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Devgad and Keshar mango from Marathwada will be showcased in the festival. Kale appealed to the citizens to visit the festival. Samiti secretary Vijay Shirsath was present on the occasion.