Mankape ready to sell 40 properties, 17 are owned by him

Adarsh Loan Scam: SIT blames deputy registrar officials for the scam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Adarsh Cooperative Society scam, involving over Rs 202 crores, continues to unfold. While accused chairman Ambadas Mankape seeks to sell his properties for recovery, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has accused deputy registrar officers of deliberately neglecting their duty despite being aware of the scam.

Mankape, along with 15 others, is accused of looting depositors through illegal loans over the past decade. Despite repeated audits raising concerns, the deputy registrar failed to take immediate action. The SIT's supplementary charge sheet alleges their deliberate negligence.

Mankape recently filed an application with the court seeking permission to sell 40 properties, including his N-6 residence, to compensate depositors.

This application was filed with the signatures of four persons stating that I, my wife, son, two daughters-in-law are ready to sell the property with the permission of the administrators for the purpose of recovering the amount of the depositors. Notably, 17 of these properties are in his name, with the remaining belonging to institutions.

The SIT, formed by commissioner of police Manoj Lohia, has completed 70 percent of the investigation and filed two charge sheets. The first, a 3,836-page document, details the fake documents used to acquire loans and their subsequent misuse. The second charge sheet, spanning 3,436 pages, focuses on the role of the deputy registrar and his colleagues in indirectly supporting the scam.

SIT blames officials for delay

The SIT alleges that despite being informed about the scam, the deputy registrar officers delayed investigations, wasting valuable time. This allowed Mankape and his accomplices to continue their fraudulent activities.

11 accused under arrest

Currently, 11 accused are under arrest, including Mankape. Director Rupali Shendge is out on bail, while accountants Prasanna Kala and Maroti Giri have been granted anticipatory bail. Deputy registrar Anil Dabshede was granted interim anticipatory bail by the Supreme Court but remains absconding. The SIT has appealed against the bail granted to Kala and Giri.