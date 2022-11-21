Manoharrao Gondavale passes away

Aurangabad: A retired deputy commissioner of the state's Department of Weights and Measures, Manoharrao Gondavale, passed away in Aurangabad on Monday (November 21) morning. He was 88.

The last rites upon him were performed at Pushpanagari crematorium today evening. He was a native of Gondavale (in Man tehsil of Satara district). He is survived by a son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of the MSEDCL's Joint Managing Director (Aurangabad Region), Dr Mangesh Gondavale.