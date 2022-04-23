Manoj’s murderers remanded in PC till April 26

Aurangabad, April 22:

Seven murderers who killed the watchman of Meghawale Hall in Hudco area Manoj Avhad by thrashing him with wooden rods on Wednesday evening have been remanded in the police custody till April 26. The accused included Sagar Ganpat Kharat, Sunny Ganpat Kharat, Satish Bhaskar Khare, Anand Laxman Gaikwad, Anand Bhausaheb Solas, Ashtapal Ramesh Gawai and Shivam Narendra Tupe (all residents of TV Centre area).

The accused killed manoj over the suspicion of theft at Meghawale Hall in Hudco area on April 20. The police arrested the accused within 24 hours.

Investigating officer Shraddha Waidande, constable Krushna Borhade, Prakash Dongre and others produced the accused before the court of Judicial Magistrate (first class) S U Nyaharkar.

The accused shot the video while beating Manoj and send it to his elder brother on phone. These mobile phones have to be seized. Although, eight accused are seen in the video clip, but there is possibility of more accused to be present. Hence, these facts have to be investigated. The clothes of the accused also have to be seized, the prosecution brought these facts before the court and requested for the police custody of the accused.