Man’s welfare is main objective of Science

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

“Welfare of human being is the main objective of science. Students should not be just after the marks, rather they should think about what they can give to society,” said Padma Shree Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the week-long ‘Vidnyan Prasar Mahotsav’ organised at Vivekanand College on Monday.

Joint secretary of Higher and Technical Education Department Duttatray Kahar, Pramodini Bawaskar, a member of All India Council for Technical Education Girishkumar Bhasin, S K Subbarao, president of Vivekanand Education Society Akshay Shisode, college’s administrative officer Prabhakar More were present.

Padma Shree Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar said today science is a part of daily life. “One should education, research and service with the feeling of selflessness and dedication.

He or she should think always about the country first than society, organisation, family and at last about themselves,” he added.

The dignitaries also presented prizes to the winners of different competitions of schools, colleges and open groups. The documentaries on agriculture topics like horticulture and value addition were shown.

Principal R S Wanare, Dr R B Shejul, M M Murambikar, Computer Department head Dr Ashok Gaikwad and Dr Nitin Adhapure were present on the dais. Sharmista Shakur conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Students, teachers and parents visited science books exhibitions, documentaries, science on wheels and microbial safari. Vice-principal Dr D R Shengule made introductory remarks.