Many computers gathering dust in ZP schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hundreds of computers have been gathering dust in many Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools of the district for the past three months.

It may be noted that computers were distributed to ZP schools under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan so that students would not lag behind compared to private school students. The computers which were supplied in July month were gathering dust as they were not installed yet.

Sources from the School Education Department of ZP said that the computers were not installed as the contract for furniture was given to another contractor while the third agency has the contract to install the computer.

The sources said that computers cannot be installed until furniture is made available. The work of installation was given to a single agency across the State, because of which, the installation work is being done.

Also, the ZP administration had given Rs 20,000 fund for an ICT Lab to the schools which had computers. The administration has taken back the fund. District president Prathmik Shikshak Sangh Rajesh Hiwale said that eight to ten schools in each tehsil were given 10 computers under the scheme. He said that the computers were not installed even after three months of distribution.