Many latecomers in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari visited the administrative building and examinations department and found nearly 50 per cent of employees absent on duty in the morning. He instructed the department heads to take action against those who were present on duty at 10.30 am today.

VC Dr Fulari arrives in the office before the time daily since he accepted the charge of the post. So, statutory officers have to reach the office before him.

Many employees and officers were coming to duty on time in the beginning. However, the employees started coming late on duty.

So, VC visited administrative and other departments this morning and found many employees absent in the office in the morning.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and deputy Registrar Dr Ganesh Manz were present in the office. The VC issued instructions to the department head to take action against the latercomers.