Many schools & colleges reluctant to collect exam fee refund

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

Many secondary and higher secondary schools appear reluctant to collect examination fee refund within the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

It may be noted that the State Government decided not to hold an examination of SSC and HSC in 2021 because of Covid outbreak.

The students of secondary and higher secondary schools were promoted to the next class on the basis of internal marks and previous class performance.

The MSBSHSE should have given concession in the examinations fee after reducing charges of hall ticket, mark memo and certificate. The Board had collected full fees but examinations were not held.

Public interest litigation was filed in Bombay High Court for the fee refund. The court directed the State Board in November 2021 to refund the fee. More than 3 lakh students appeared in both standards in 2021. The MSBSHSE decided to pay Rs 59 and Rs 94 for each SSC and HSC student respectively as a refund.

The Aurangabad division informed colleges and schools several times to collect the fee. Despite this, many schools are not ready to collect the fee. The Aurangabad division of the State Board gave one more opportunity to the secondary and higher secondary schools to collect the fees from the Board on or before October 31.