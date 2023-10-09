Many teachers turn blind eye to re-evaluation & paper-setting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many college teachers have turned a blind eye to the re-evaluation and papers setting works in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu).

It may be noted that the winter session undergraduate and postgraduate students examination will commence in the current month. There are 483 UG and PG colleges of Arts, Science, Commerce, Social Science, Education, Physical Education, Management, Law, Pharmacy, Engineering and Fine Art in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv.

The university asked the colleges to send teachers for paper-setting for the winter session examinations. Also, the teachers were called for the re-evaluation of answer books of March/April examinations submitted by the students under the redressal system.

The officers from the Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) said that the colleges were instructed to send the teachers from the setting papers for the coming examinations and complete the re-evaluation of answer books immediately. “The examinations will start soon and the result of re-valuation is pending due to the absence of teachers,” they said.

Box

Action to be taken against colleges

A letter was issued to the colleges by BoEE director Dr Bharati Gawali stating that those colleges which would fail to comply with norms would face music.

“As per the provisions in Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016, it is mandatory for college teaching and non-teaching staff members to assist and provide services to the examination and evaluation works of the university. If any college or teacher or employee does not cooperate, the vice chancellor is entitled to take action against the employee and even withdraw the approval of teachers,” it was mentioned in the letter.