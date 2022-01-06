Many youths throng for vaccination

Aurangabad, Jan 6:

The local administration started vaccination in the age group of 15 to 18 years in the city recently. Kranti Chowk Health Center, one of the centres is witnessing a huge rush of youths. There was a long queue of youths who came here for vaccination all day on Thursday. Some arrived with parents, others with friends.

Medical Officer Dr Amarjyoti Shinde, nurse Kaveri Dolas, Pooja Ingle, Mangal Chirange, Health Supervisor Satish Taji, Savita Thombre, Sunita Shejwal and other staff are working hard for vaccination.