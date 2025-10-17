Maratha activists claims reservation G.R misleads community

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maratha activists who came to meet Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil during his visit to the city told him that the government resolution (G.R) issued on September 2 regarding the implementation of the Hyderabad State Gazette does not actually provide reservation to the Maratha community. As a result, they claimed the G.R. is misleading.

Minister Patil was in the city on Friday to attend a meeting. While he was speaking to journalists at a five-star hotel on Jalna Road, a delegation of Maratha activists met him and voiced their concerns regarding the G.R issued by the Maharashtra government. They alleged that the resolution was deceptive and ineffective in granting reservation to the Maratha community.

The activists handed over a copy of the G.R to the minister. The delegation included Vidur Lagade, Sachin Kadam, Mangesh Rakhunde, Krishna Rakhunde, and Abhishek Lavute.