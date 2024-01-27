Maratha community celebrates reservation notification

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government has issued a notification, to rely on the affidavit of relatives for giving reservation to the Maratha community. After the success of Manoj Jarange's protest, who took out a Morcha to Mumbai, the whole Maratha community members celebrated the issuance of notification of reservation by shouting slogans, throwing gulal and bursting firecrackers from Saturday morning.

The members of Sakal Maratha Samaj of the State, under the leadership of Manoj Jarange, took out a march to Mumbai on January 20 to demand the Maratha reservation. The morcha reached Vashi near Mumbai on January 26.

The State Government delegations started discussions with Jarange Patil, keeping in mind that many problems would arise if the lakhs of Maratha community members entered Mumbai. Jarange Patil had warned to go to Mumbai if no decision was taken by Saturday midnight. The activities for the talke began at night.

The Chief Minister held a meeting and the State government decided to give reservation to the Maratha community. The Government also issued a notification. On Saturday morning, CM Eknath Shinde along with his fellow ministers went to Vashi and met Jarange. With the meeting Jarange, CM Shinde announced the acceptance of all the demands of the Maratha community. Jarange's ended his fast on this announcement.

As soon as Maratha community members learned about it, they started celebrations in the different colonies. They sprayed gulal, burst firecrackers and played drums at Kranti Chowk for the celebration.

The community members also raised slogans like 'Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha’, ‘Tumch, Aamcha Nata Kay, Jai Jijau, Jai Shivarai’, ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai,’ ‘Manoj Jarange Patil Zindabad and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Zindabad'. The number of women was also high in the celebration. Meena Gayke, Sangeeta Jadhav, Swati Sonne, Sunita Vadje, adv Suvarna Mohite and others were present.