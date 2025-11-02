Maratha community meet at MIT on November 15

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maratha Samaj Pratishthan is set to establish the Aausaheb Research and Training Centre (ARTI) to provide skill-based education and employment opportunities to the youth. To raise funds for this initiative, the Pratishthan will organize a Maratha Community Get-together on November 15 at 4 pm at the MIT College Campus.

At the event, entrepreneur Padmakar Mule will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while five distinguished individuals who have excelled in various national and international fields will be honoured with Deepstambh Awards, announced Pratishthan President Mansing Pawar during a press conference on Saturday. Pawar said the organization had built a hostel in Samarthnagar in 2016, which currently accommodates 150 students, including children of farmers who have committed suicide. He added that the Pratishthan has purchased one acre of land near Shendra MIDC through community donations to construct an international-level Skill Development Centre for the Maratha youth. The November 15 event will also felicitate Dr. Pravin Suryawanshi, President of the All India Surgeons Association; C.A. Ashok Patil, a consistent highest taxpayer; progressive farmer Tejarav Bargal; entrepreneur Nakul Bhosale, known for producing beer from millet; and wildlife photographer Baiju Patil. Prominent guests expected at the function include Satish Magar, Director of Magarpatta (Pune); Ajay Sawant, industrialist from Mumbai; and Indrajit Deshmukh of Shivam Pratishthan, Karad. Pawar appealed to all community members to attend the program and support the initiative. Present at the press conference were Wing Commander T.R. Jadhav, Dr. Vivek Bhosale, Pramod Khairnar, Ajit Mule, and entrepreneur Sunil Kirdak.

(Photo: Padmakar Mule)