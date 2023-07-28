Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha holds 'Hallabol' protest

Protest at Kranti Chowk demanding reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha organized a 'Hallabol' protest at Kranti Chowk on Friday, demanding reservation for the Maratha community. Tensions escalated as protesters symbolically mourned the state government, leading to clashes with the police, resulting in several arrests.

The Maratha community was granted reservation by the state government in 2019, but the Supreme Court overturned it after a year. Subsequently, the state governments filed a review petition, which was also rejected. Continuing their efforts, a fresh review petition has been filed in the Supreme Court. In response to this ongoing struggle, various Maratha organizations have been agitating for reservation in education and jobs for the community.

Meanwhile, the area echoed with slogans raised by the protesters. The police had to intervene and disperse the crowd to prevent further escalation. Morcha coordinators Ramesh Kere Patil, Anil Kunte, Dhananjay Chirekar, Santosh Kusekar and others were present.