Maratha reservation survey hits snag due to technical glitches

Enumerators tasked with conducting the survey are facing several issues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The much-anticipated survey aimed at assessing the socio-economic backwardness of the Maratha community in Maharashtra has hit a roadblock at the very beginning due to technical difficulties. Enumerators tasked with conducting the survey are facing several issues, leading to a significant slowdown in the data collection process.

One of the major hurdles encountered is the overloaded server responsible for data collection. The surge in enumerator registrations overwhelmed the server's capacity, causing it to shut down, effectively halting the registration process. This comes as a major setback, as identifying and recruiting qualified enumerators is crucial for the survey's success.

Various glitches encountered

Even registered enumerators are facing technical glitches that hinder their ability to effectively conduct the survey. Logging into the mobile app used for data collection often leads to server overload. The app seems to lack complete information on villages, with many village names missing or inaccessible. The presence of villages with identical or very similar names further complicates the data collection process, potentially leading to inaccuracies and duplicated entries.

Meeting addresses concerns

In response to these challenges, a high-level meeting was held via video conferencing on Wednesday. Secretary Rajagopal Deora convened the meeting, joined by divisional commissioners, collectors, and officials from the Gokhale Institute, which is implementing the survey. During the meeting, officials discussed the technical difficulties encountered and proposed solutions.

Urgent action demanded

Secretary Deora emphasized the need for immediate action to address the technical glitches and expedite the survey process. He directed officials to work with the Gokhale Institute to increase the server capacity to accommodate the workload and ensure smooth data collection. Additionally, he stressed the importance of resolving the missing village data issue and clarifying confusingly similar village names to facilitate accurate enumeration.