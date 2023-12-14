Marathas demand statewide caste census

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha leaders of the Sakal Maratha Samaj submitted a statement to the government, urging a comprehensive caste census across all communities, not just the Marathas. They argue that the ongoing survey focusing solely on Marathas is incomplete and lacks context without data from other groups.

Citing outdated surveys like the 1955 Kalelkar Commission, they emphasize the need for updated information reflecting the current social, economic, and educational status of all castes and groups. They support advocate Sagar Killarikar's stance on the Nirgudkar Commission, advocating for data encompassing various aspects like jobs, businesses, agriculture, and more.