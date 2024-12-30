Marathi Arthshastra Parishad gets fund of Rs 20 L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former MP Ramsheth Thakur gave Rs 20 lakhs fund to the Marathi Arthshastra Parishad (MAP)l which undertakes various initiatives across the State for financial literacy.

Parishad’s treasurer Dr Maroti Tegampure said that the cheque for this fund was recently handed over to the office-bearers of the MAP. The Parishad has been working for the past 47 years to take economic knowledge to the citizens in the Marathi language. For this purpose, it organises conferences every year in various cities.

The cheque was handed over to MAP president Dr Anil Kumar Vavare, Executive President Dr Avinash Kadam, Dr Maroti Tegampure, Dr Balasaheb Patil, Dr Sanjay Dhonde and Kakasaheb Dhawale.