Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din at Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalaya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Bhasha Gaurav Din, which marks the birth anniversary of famous Marathi poet Kusumagraj, was celebrated in Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalaya. Headmaster Ravindra Tayade, supervisor Yogeshwar Nikam, teacher's representative Shubhangi Daspute, Marathi poet Sunil Doke, Marathi Ghazalkar Raju Athvale were present. Sandeep Bhadane introduced all guests. Doke rendered 'My Marathi' showing the greatness of Marathi language while Athvale presented excellent Marathi ghazals expressing pains and suffering of farmers. Samadhan Deshmukh conducted the proceedings. Govind Gaikwad proposed a vote of thanks.