Marathi should be used as language of business & knowledge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Marathi which is a mother tongue of over 10 crore should be used more as a language of business and knowledge,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking in a programme organised at the university on Monday to celebrate Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din.

Marathi Department head Dr Dasu Vaidya, tehsildar Arun Pawde and coordinator Dr Kailas Ambhure were seated on the dais. A total of 171 poets participated in Marathi Kavya Vachan contest.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that Marathi Bhashan Din was celebrated 60 years after the formation of Maharashtra.

“It is a matter of concern that, we have to fight for the existence of Marathi which is spoken by more than 10 crore people across the world. Sants like Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram kept alive the Marathi language through dialect. Dr Dasu Vaidya and tehsildar Arun Pawde also spoke. Priya Dharurkar conducted the proceedings while Dr Daivat Sawant proposed a vote of thanks.