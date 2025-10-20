Marathwada Liberation memorial approved at 92 crore

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The government has approved the construction of a memorial commemorating the Marathwada-Hyderabad Liberation on a 4.5-acre plot in the Labor Colony area. The announcement for the memorial was made two years ago on September 17, and after discussions with the high-power committee on the project dossier, a revised proposal has now been sanctioned by the government. An ordinance issued on Monday approved the construction of the memorial at a cost of 92.92 crore.

The proposed memorial, intended to honour the valour of the Marathwada Liberation, has received administrative approval two-and-a-half years after the initial proposal. The memorial will be built in the Labor Colony, Vishwasnagar area, over four acres. The construction will follow the style of Chola temples, featuring a garden with a central commemorative pillar. Facilities will include an auditorium, exhibition hall, and related structures.

A cabinet sub-committee was formed under the chairmanship of the then guardian minister on November 11, 2022. The committee recommended a budget of 100 crore for the memorial in June 2023, which was approved in the cabinet meeting the same month.

Initially 100 crore, then 150 crore… Now 92 crore

The memorial will cover a total area of 15,520 sq. meters, and the project design has been completed. It will feature an 8-pillared, 8-storey structure, representing the eight districts of the region. Originally, in 2023, the project cost was announced as 100 crore, which was later increased to 125 crore in 2024, with estimates at one point suggesting 150 crore. The ordinance, however, has approved the cost at 92 crore.

The memorial will include an entrance and reception area, a valor pillar and memorial garden, a museum for Marathwada Liberation artifacts, sculptures of revolutionaries and martyrs, photographs, audio-visual exhibits, and a digital information center. It will also feature a library, auditorium, and activity center, along with landscaping and beautification of the garden and surrounding areas.