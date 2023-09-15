Marathwada likely to get Rs 40K crore package

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Against the backdrop of the Amrut Mahotsav of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram, a cabinet will be held at the Smart City office in the city. More than 120 proposals for the Marathwada regions will be tabled during the meeting, some of the selected proposals will be considered. It is likely that chief minister will announce a package of Rs 40,000 crore for the development of the Marathwada region after the meeting.

Six proposals for new projects of the irrigation, transport, medical college, Garware Stadium of International level, Aurangabad ring road and water resources departments worth Rs 1,311 crore will be tabled. Similarly, 11 old projects worth Rs 10,825 crore will also be tabled. It is for the first time that the new projects for Marathwada are being considered. The divisional commissionerate has submitted independent proposals worth Rs 1,800 crore proposals for ZP education, women and child welfare department. There are 73 administrative proposals and MPs and MLAs have submitted independent proposals to the CMO.

Thackeray group leader MP Sanjay Raut said, the Amrut era of Marathwada will remain only on the papers. We have kept a close watch on the announcements to be made by the government tomorrow. There is a drought situation in the region and farmers are committing suicides. Still, the government is lavishly spending on the preparations for the meeting.

Legislature Council opposition leader Ambadas Danve said, only 20 percent of the works were accomplished from the package of Rs 49,000 crores announced by the government in 2016. We demand that the works pending in the last package should be completed. The one-time food cost per head during the meeting is Rs 1,500 for the ministers and officers. Rs 9 crores have been spent on the pandal. An audit of the expenditure should be conducted.

Proposals

Irrigation - Rs 20,000 crore

PWD - Rs 10,000 crore

ZP - 1,800 crore

Agriculture - Rs 600 crore

Medical education - Rs 500 crore

Sports complex - Rs 600 crore

Industry facilities - Rs 200 crore

CSMC - Rs 1,000 crore

People’s representatives demand - Rs 5,000 crore