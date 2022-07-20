Marathwada taking a leap in ethanol production

3.33 lakh litres of ethanol produced in the past three years

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, July 20:

Sugar mills in drought-prone Marathwada have taken a big leap in ethanol production. The factories that were producing 579.86 liters ethanol in 2010 are now producing 1.67 lakh litres of ethanol. Although there is an increase in ethanol production, it is still less than the target set by the Central government.

In the last three years only 68.73 percent ethanol has been supplied from Marathwada from the set target. The eight sugar cooperatives, seven private sugar factories as well as independent distillation plants have pushed-up the production of ethanol in Marathwada. However, ethanol production is still secondary due to sugar production. The amount of ethanol production has increased tremendously in the past three years as sugarcane cultivation has increased with good rainfall in the region. Many factories did not have facilities for ethanol production as they were facing difficulties in getting loans from banks for setting up the unit.

Giving more information, Jayprakash Dandegaonkar, president, National Sugar Federation said, the set target to produce ethanol in the last three years was 4.85 lakh liters. But only 3.33 lakh liters were produced in the last three years. The factories in Hingoli and Nanded have taken a lead in production of ethanol. But statistics show that Marathwada is still lagging behind.

Ethanol sold for Rs 69 per Kg

One kg of fuel grade ethanol is sold between Rs 65 to Rs 69 per kg in the retail market. While the cabinet committee on economic affairs set the price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane juice to Rs 63.45 per litre. With the fluctuating prices of sugar, the companies are turning towards ethanol production. There is a situation that the production of ethanol will increase more in the coming years in Marathwada.

Production of ethanol in the past three years: (in Kilo liters)

Year Given Target Target Achieved

2019-20 27556.15 23995

2020-21 18749.71 187470.71

2021-22 270676 167105

Total 485723 333830