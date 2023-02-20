March, excellent time for property purchase

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The prices of houses will continue to increase. The ready reckoner rates will be declared soon and hence March will be an excellent time for customers aspiring to purchase houses. Hence, the ‘Lokmat Property Show - 2023’ has been organised between March 3 and 5.

This is the appropriate period for purchasing houses. If this opportunity is missed, the prices of houses will increase. It is also expected that the interest rates on home loans will also increase. Considering these facts, the purchase of houses between March 3 and 5 will be important. Hence, Lokmat Property Show - 2023’ has been organised at Lokmat Hall, on Jalna Road during this period. Information about more than 100 housing projects of renowned builders and developers will be available in this exhibition. The customers can opt for flats, row-houses, bungalows as per their choices. Similarly, the stalls of construction material manufacturers, financial institutions and banks will be also available. The banks have assured to sanction loans if the customers make up their minds to purchase homes. The organisers have appealed to the people to visit Lokmat Property Show between March 3 and 5 between 11 am and 8 pm and make their decision to purchase the houses.

AC Hall

Considering the increasing heat during the summer, the exhibition has been organised in the Lokmat Bhavan’s air-conditioned hall. Hence, visitors can visit each stall easily.

Opportunity for investors

The Banks have increased the interest rates and the ready reckoner can also be increased. It will have an impact on the prices of homes. It will be advantageous to book houses between March 3 and 5, which will prove a fruitful investment for the future. It is a golden opportunity for investors.

Opportunity for builders to reach customers

The customers are well prepared to purchase the houses of their dreams. Many of them will get the opportunity to leave their rented house and go to their own houses before Gudi Padwa. All of them will participate in Lokmat Property Show between March 3 and 5. Many houses will be booked for the exhibition. The builders and developers will get the golden opportunity to reach the customers directly. Hence, they should book their stalls soon, the organisers appealed. Further information about the stall booking can be obtained on 9850402800.