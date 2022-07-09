Market witnesses huge rush for Eid shopping

Aurangabad, July 9:

The city market witnessed a huge rush of shoppers on Saturday for the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha, the feast of sacrifice. Eid-ul-Adha will be traditionally celebrated on Sunday as per the Islamic calendar.

Special prayer will be offered at Eidgahs and mosques tomorrow morning. Thousands of Muslim brethren from the different parts of the city gather at Eidgah Cantonment every year to offer prayer.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Cantonment Board and Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs carried out cleaning and making facilities like water at Eidgah of Cantonment for the past two to three days.

Those who cannot go to Eidgah, offer prayer at their respective mosque. The AMC provided facilities in different areas for the sacrifice of goats. A heavy police force was deployed in various parts of the city.

The religious leaders have urged the community members to ensure that the sentiments of members of other religions should not be hurt while doing sacrifices. The goats are being sold in several parts of the city. A huge crowd was seen at Champa Chowk throughout the day on Saturday to purchase goats.