Married man booked for insisting girl to continue relationship

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: A married man was booked with Cidco Police Station for insisting on a young woman to continue the relationship. The accused has been identified as Sachin Sampat Chavan (Porgaon Tanda, Paithan).

According to details, Sachin and the complainant got acquainted four years ago. After acquaintance, they became friends. Later, the relationship turned into love. However, Sachin hid information from the girl that he was married. When the girl learnt about his marriage, they had arguments.

Meanwhile, the girl decided to break the relationship with him. Sachin contacted the girl on April 14 and started troubling her. He insisted on her to continue talking and relationship with him. He was chasing and threatening her on the road continuously.

The girl lodged a complaint with Cidco Police Station. A case of molestation was registered against Sachin.