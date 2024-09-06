Married woman harassed by stalker in Waluj MIDC area

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A young man stalked a married woman in the Waluj Industrial estate and harassed her in front of her friends. Following this, the young man was also charged with damaging household goods at the Waluj MIDC police station.

Sonali (39, name changed) lives with her family in Waluj. Her husband works for a company. For the past two months, Pawan Khandare (27, Ranjangaon) had been continuously stalking her. On Thursday, at 11 am, while Sonali was chatting with two friends at her home, the accused Pawan arrived there. He grabbed Sonali’s hand and threatened saying, ‘I love you. If you don’t become mine, I will come to your house and end my life.” He also engaged in obscene behaviour with her.

Threats to Life

Pawan abused Sonali and physically assaulted her. He threatened, "If you don’t come with me, I will kill you and file an atrocity case against you," and then damaged the household items. A case has been filed against him based on these actions.