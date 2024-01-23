Married woman molested by factory supervisor in Waluj MIDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police has registered an offence against a supervisor Pravin Bhosale (27, Bajajnagar) for misbehaving with a 35-year-old married woman, at her house on Sunday night.

Police said Kirti (name changed) works in one company and stays with family in an industrial estate. Two years ago, she was introduced to Pravin who worked as the supervisor of Marble Poly Industries (Waluj MIDC). On Sunday, when she was alone and cooking meals in the house at 10.30 pm. Her two kids were studying by sitting outside the house. Pravin suddenly entered the house and before she could understand the accused held her hand and started misbehaving with her. Kirti panicked and screamed for help. Her two kids came inside the house. In the meantime, her husband, who had gone to bring groceries, also returned home. Kirti questioned her about his presence in her house at odd hours. In reply to it, Pravin claimed that he liked her and as she was not speaking to him, he came to meet her.

Kirti’s husband drove Pravin out of the house. The supervisor threatened the family of dire consequences if they lodge a police complaint against him. Before leaving the place, Pravin pushed Kirti who then fell on the ground and sustained injuries. After treating her injuries at a government hospital, Kirti approached the police and lodged a complaint against the supervisor. Further investigation is on.