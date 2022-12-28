Married woman tortured for dowry

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A highly-qualified girl was married to an engineer in Vaijapur around 11 months back. Her parents spent around Rs 40 lakh on the marriage and also gave gold jewellery and cash to the bridegroom in marriage. Still, her husband tortured her to bring Rs 25 lakh from her parents. The City Chowk police have booked the husband Akash Jaichand Kasliwal, mother-in-law Neeta and sister-in-law Snehal Kasliwal (all residents of Balajinagar, Vaijapur) of the victim.

A highly-qualified girl from the city married Akash on February 7. Her parents spent huge money on the marriage. However, a few days after the marriage, the accused started torturing the girl. They demanded her for bringing Rs 25 lakh from her parents. As her parents were not in the condition to pay the money, they started torturing the girl. Fed up with constant torture, she lodged a complaint with City Chowk police station. PSI Mukteshwar Lad is further investigating the case.