Mask optional after 740 days

Aurangabad, March 31:

In the wake of the decreasing corona patients, the state government has announced to dilute the corona restrictions on Thursday. The government directives will be implemented in the district. After almost 740 days, the government has announced that the use of mask will be optional for the residents. The decision will be imposed in the district after the government order is released.

The restrictions were continued in the district as the number of vaccinations had diminished. In the first week of March, restriction on the number of people gathering for programmes was continued in the district. There were directives that the restrictions will be removed only after 90 percent residents take first dose while 70 percent the second.

However, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the government has taken the decision to withdrew the restrictions. In all, 29,20,229 persons have taken the first dose in the district, 20,98,452 second and 45,372 the precautionary dose. 88 percent people have taken first dose and 62 percent the second.

Meanwhile, district collector Sunil Chavan said that the vaccination will continue in the district. It was heard in the news that the masks will be optional. However, we cannot say anything unless we receive the government order. The directives issued by the government will be followed scrupulously.