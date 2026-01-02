Mass withdrawals: 554 candidates step down, 860 to continue in race

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As many as 554 candidates including one AIMIM party candidate and majority of them independents withdrew their nominations from the election fray by Friday afternoon. The last date for withdrawing the nominations was 3 pm on January 2. Hence a total of 860 candidates are now officially contesting the 7th general elections scheduled to be held on January 15.

It may be noted that the last date to submit the nomination was December 30 and during scrutiny 97 forms were declared invalid on December 31.

Box

Name of ERO (Prabhag Numbers) – Total number of candidates in fray – Number of candidates withdrawing nominations

1 (03/04/05) – 102 – 31

2 (14/15/16) – 88 – 74

3 (06/12/13/14) – 91 – 41

4 (01/02/07) – 93 – 50

5 (08/09/10/11) – 107 – 73

6 (23/24/25) – 98 – 58

7 (21/22/27) – 85 – 91

8 (26/28/29) – 125 – 72

9 (18/19/20) – 71 – 64

Total – 860 – 554