Massia hosts seminar on financial literacy in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A seminar on Financial Literacy was successfully organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) at its Waluj office on Saturday.

The event was held in collaboration with Arthaarth Wealth Management (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. Director of Arthaarth Wealth Management Smita Bholane, guided the session and explained key financial topics through a PowerPoint presentation. The seminar aimed to help entrepreneurs and employees understand important financial planning tools. The topics covered included tax benefits under employer-employee schemes, insurance and investment product liabilities, group investment options, gratuity planning, claim issues, and company benefits for employees. Bholane also answered questions from the participants during the session. Sachin Gayake gave the opening remarks and explained the seminar's purpose. Massia president Arjun Gaikwad gave information about the association’s work and upcoming Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026, scheduled for January. The seminar saw participation from several Massia office-bearers, past presidents, executive members, and women entrepreneurs.