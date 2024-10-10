MASSIA pays tribute to Ratan Tata

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) paid tribute to renowned industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9 at age 86, during a program on Thursday. The tribute ceremony was held at MASIA’s office in Chikalthana, MIDC. President Chetan Raut, former president Anil Patil, vice president Manish Agarwal, secretary Rajendra Choudhary, joint secretary Ramakant Pulkundwar and executive committee members were present.