Massia to launch 'Industry 4.0' program with German institute

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

A memorandum of Understanding (moU) was signed between the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), Henrik Hartz Schulz Germany (German Institute), Tata Technologies CSR Programme 'Ready Engineer,' MIT and IEPC to implement 'Industry 4.0' in the region at Massia office, Waluj on Monday.

The institutions will run a dual course in collaboration with MASSIA. As per the MoU, the Industry 4.0 course will be implemented for third and final year students to impart special skills and introduce the students to the new industry curriculum. A special curriculum is designed to give students a solid foundation in the basics of Industry 4.0 from Germany and India. Opportunities will be given to the students under this course to give them proper guidance on how to face the challenges they encounter during the implementations of the Industry 4.0.

They will also learn on how to adopt Industry 4.0 and will provide guidance both theoretically and physically. Theoretical guidance will be provided online as well as in person by the MIT Institute and German organization. The students will also get guidance and practical work experience in selected member companies of Massia for practicals. Giving more information, Massia president Narayan Pawar said that adoption of Industry 4.0 has become a need of the hour. There is no doubt that this will definitely benefit the industry and it will prosper. MIT director Dr Santosh Bhosale expressed confidence that this course would be a good role model for entrepreneurs and students. Academy dean Dr Prashant Ambad, Iradat Khan of IPC and Sagar Thote of Massia IFC were present.