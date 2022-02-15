Massia Waluj office conference hall renamed

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

The renovated hall of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) Waluj office was renamed as 'Anil Vishwasrao Chavan Conference Hall' on the occasion of the 5th death anniversary of Anil Chavan founder of Ms Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd on Monday.

The hall was inaugurated by MLC Satish Chavan. Speaking on the occasion Massia president Narayan Pawar said, the name of Chavan is still held in high esteem in the industrial sector. Chavan was from Osmanabad district. Anil with his father Vishwasrao and brother Avinash Chavan, started Swajit Engineering Company in 1992 with 10 workers. With no background, they started making conveyor chains for cement industry and sugar mills.

Today, the company has five units in Aurangabad and exports products to 22 countries. Swajit is one of the top 5 global suppliers of the conveyor chains. The conveyor chains are also used in the field of automobile, steel, power and fertilizers. On the occasion, Chavan lauded the work of Massia organization and said that the organisation has done a good work in naming the hall as Anil Chavan hall. Managing director of Swajit engineer Ajit Chavan, director Virendra Chavan, Chandrakant Erande and others were present.