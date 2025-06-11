Massia women’s cell appoints new committee for 2025–26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The marathwada association of small scale industries and agriculture (Massia) has appointed Sarika Kirdak as convener and Payal Naikwade as co-convener of its Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell for 2025–26. The announcement was made at Anil Vishwasrao Chavan Auditorium, Waluj.

Zilla Parishad CEO Ankit (IAS) and ASP Annapurna Singh attended as chief guests. Outgoing convener Rajshree Kulkarni presented the annual report, while Kirdak pledged to onboard 100 new women entrepreneurs and launch leadership initiatives. Naikwade outlined plans for industrial visits, wellness drives, and exhibitions. Over 150 entrepreneurs, including 108 women, attended the event. Massia president Arjun Gaikwad, ex-president Sunil Kirdak, and other officials were present.