Massia’s Maha advantage expo to feature 1,500 stalls in January

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 9th Advantage Maha Expo, organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia), will be held from 8 to 11 January at Auric Shendra. Preparations for the 57-acre event are now complete.

Massia president and chief coordinator of the expo, Arjun Gaikwad, told reporters at Auric Hall on Saturday that a total of 850 companies will participate. Gaikwad added that Massai has been promoting small and micro industries in Marathwada for 48 years. The first expo, held 27 years ago, featured just 12 stalls. This 9th edition has already registered 1,500 stalls. The exhibition will include 12 large dome halls, with Zone A featuring pagoda-style stalls, and Domes A and A1 in Zone B hosting machinery manufacturers. Expo coordinator Anil Patil said that more than 400,000 visitors are expected this year. Industrial associations from across India have also been invited.

---------

Discussion sessions and business meets

The expo will host discussion sessions on industrial topics, with participation from leading entrepreneurs. Vendor meets and business-to-business sessions will also be held. Companies announcing investments, including Toyota, JSW, Ather Energy, Lubrizol, Piramal Pharma, Tayoida, and Reliance Power, will have opportunities to connect with the required suppliers, Patil added.

---------

Invitation to PM Pending

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman have been invited to inaugurate the expo, but no confirmation has yet been received from the PMO. Efforts are underway to secure their presence through the Chief Minister. CM Devendra Fadnavis, DCM Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, union Minister for Industry Piyush Goyal, civil aviation minister Murlidhar Mohol, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and state industries minister Uday Samant are expected to attend, according to coordinator Chetan Raut.