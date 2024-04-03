Massive direct factory sale in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Mumbai-based company has organized a grand sale of ready-made garments for the residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The ongoing direct factory sale at Al Bukhari Hall, (Old State Talkies) near Shahganj Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalaya, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has attracted overwhelming interest from residents.

With over 50,000 garment varieties from 50 different companies on offer, shoppers can indulge in a diverse range of menswear, ladieswear, and kids wear. The sale boasts fresh stock of designer-branded shirts, trousers, and jeans, with prices starting as low as Rs 350. Special offers include shirts, pants, jeans, and other garments for women, men, and kids priced at Rs 200 and Rs 400. The event organizers urge Marathwada residents to make the most of this limited-time opportunity. All card and digital payment facilities are available at the venue.