Massive fire at battery repair shop; Loss estimated at ₹3 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major fire broke out at a battery and inverter repair shop near the Pune Highway around 7 am on Wednesday, causing an estimated loss of Rs 3 lakh.

Preliminary reports suggest the blaze was triggered by a short circuit.

The shop, owned by Sanjay Jadhav, was temporarily opened early Tuesday morning for tool collection before being shut again. Shortly afterward, residents noticed smoke billowing from the premises and immediately alerted Jadhav. The Waluj Fire Department responded swiftly and brought the fire under control within 30 minutes. Fortunately, the adjacent Maharashtra Gramin Bank branch remained safe. However, the shop suffered heavy losses, with several new batteries, inverters, containers of battery acid, and other repair equipment completely destroyed in the blaze.