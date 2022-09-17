Massive response to blood donation camp of ABTYP

500 people donate blood in camps organised at 10 places in the city

Aurangabad, Sep 17:

The mega blood donation camp organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP) received a spontaneous response from blood donors in the city. In all, 500 units of blood were collected in the camp organized at 10 places in the city on Saturday.

Various social organizations participated in the initiative in large numbers. Blood donors from all religions came together to make this camp a success. The number of women was also appreciable. Similar blood donation camps were organized in 2000 cities across the country on Saturday. Coincidentally, this camp also coincided with Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din. A blood donation camp was conducted at Patidar Bhawan in association with Terapanth Yuvak Parishad and Mahavir International Metro City. Sakal Jain Samaj president Rajendra Darda paid a visit to the camp. This doubled the enthusiasm of all office bearers. Pankaj Phulpagar was also present on this occasion. After donating blood, donors were being felicitated by giving a certificate. Terapanth Yuvak Parishad president Vivek Bagrecha, vice president Vimlesh Sethiya, treasurer Gaurav Sethiya, PRO Sourav Nahata, Jayesh Surana, Mayur Achha, members Yash Sipani, Mahila Mandal president Anamika Dhoka and Suman Sipani, zonal chairman of Mahavir International Metro City Rajkumar Banthia, Governor council member Vikas Patni, president Naresh Bothra, Pankaj Sankhala, and others were present on the occasion.

Camps held successfully

Blood donation camp was held at 10 places in different parts of the city. These include Vimal Complex in Osmanpura, Tax Practitioners Building in Railway Station industrial area, Riddhi-Siddhi Hall in Ulkanagari, Cidco N-3 Ahimsa Bhawan, Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital on Beed Bypass, Patidar Bhawan on Jalna Road, Amman Complex in Waluj, Dharnendra Engineering Naigaon, Waluj, Farola BG Fastening and Engineering, Agrasen Bhawan at Pandariba Road.