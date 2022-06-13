Mastermind of gang robbing goldsmith held

Aurangabad, June 13:

The mastermind of a gang, that robbed a goldsmith after keeping a vigil on him at Jatwada Ghat, has been arrested by the crime branch police on Monday. The arrested has been identified as Nitin Kalyan Sasane (24, Bambatnagar, near Railway track, Mukundwadi) and he is a hardcore criminal on the police record. He was at large for the past four months after the incident, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke and his team were patrolling on Monday. He received the information that the mastermind of the gang robbing a goldsmith at Jatwada was waiting at Mukundwadi railway station and was planning to escape from the city. The team immediately rushed to Mukundwadi railway station and arrested Nitin.

Nitin Sasane, Sunil alias Sonu Murlidhar Magar, Ravi alias Hari Sanjay Jadhav, Nitin Sadashiv Dange, and Vikas alias Vickky Janardhan Bhadke kept a watch on a goldsmith for several days and robbed him at Jatwada Ghat on Kateshwari Phata to Jatwada Road on February 22, while he was taking jewellery to home. A case was registered with Harsul police station. The crime branch had arrested the other accused involved in the crime while Nitin was at large for the past four months. Now, he has been arrested and has been handed over to Harsul police.

The police action was executed under the guidance of crime branch PI Aghav by PSI Kalyan Shelke, ASI Ramakant Patare, Shaikh Habib, Vijay Nikam, Rajendra Salunke, Sanjay Gavande, Nitin Deshmukh and Sandeep Sanap.

Several cases of thefts, robbery and other serious crimes have been registered against Nitin with various police stations. After coming out of the prison recently, he again started his illegal activities, the sources said.