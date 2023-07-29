MAT orders declaration of valid waiting list for PSI recruitment

Recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors (Group-B) in the state

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) has issued interim orders regarding the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors (Group-B) in the state. As per the order, the names of candidates in the waiting list for the position will be declared valid. The decision was taken by the vice chairman of MAT, Justice PR Bora. Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and the Home Department have been notified of the same, along with notices issued to other concerned parties. The next hearing on this matter is scheduled for September 7, 2023.

The issue arose when a petitioner, who had cleared all stages of the examination, was declared ineligible during the interview process for not possessing a valid non-creamy layer certificate on a particular date before the specified deadline. The petitioner's request highlighted that due consideration was not given to the government's notification on March 13, 2023, which allowed for the submission of non-creamy layer certificates for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

As a result of the interim orders, candidates who were initially declared ineligible for the lack of updated non-criminal certificates have now been granted the opportunity to participate in the interview process after presenting their latest non-criminal certificates. This decision was conveyed in the final stages of the recruitment process, and candidates who had earlier submitted their applications without updated non-criminal certificates are now being called for interviews and will be eligible to participate further in the recruitment process.

The final merit list and recommendations of 583 candidates were published on July 19, 2023, by the MPSC. Several candidates in this list did not possess updated non-creamy layer certificates, leading to dissatisfaction among some candidates. The petitioners were represented by Adv Amol Chalak Patil.