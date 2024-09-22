Matoshree's blessing on move to end Khaire's politics: MLA Shirsat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shindesena spokesman and MLA Sanjay Shirsat joining the ongoing differences between Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, said that there is Matoshree's blessing to end Khairen's politics.

Talking with this newspaper on this, former MP Chandrakant Khaire said MLC Ambadas Danve and MLA Shirsat are friends and they can say anything.

It may be noted that a constituency-wise- meeting of office-bearers of Sillod, Kannad, Paithan, Gangapur, Vaijapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central and West was held at Matoshree in Mumbai on Saturday in the presence of MLC Ambadas Danve.

Chandrakant Khaire was kept away from the meeting. So, the dispute between Danve and Khaire has once again come into the limelight. Shirsat joined the dispute between these two leaders on Sunday.

Box

What did Sanjay Shirsat say?

Khaire is facing a financial crunch. How will he get access there? He has worked faithfully. Khaire used to take responsibility for all the events that were happening till now from the Shiv Sena chief. Unfortunately, he does not get access to Matoshree. The ploy to end Khaire's politics cannot happen without Matoshree's blessings.

Box

What did Chandrakant Khaire say?

The meeting at Matoshree was organised by Ambadas Danve. How will he invite me to that meeting? I will have a separate meeting atMatoshree. Danve and Shirsat are friends. MLA Shirsat can say anything.'