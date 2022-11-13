Maulana Azad College signs MoU with Greenvio Solutions

Aurangabad: Maulana Azad College on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Greenvio Solutions, for green building consultancy services.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishes a type of partnership between both institute and firm to promote and execute initiatives as per the ‘Green Building Audit’ research carried forth.

Each party will appoint a person to serve as the official contact and coordinate the activities of each organisation as per the MOU.

The organisation will be involved in various tasks such as Research, Resources, Regeneration and Reprocessing.

The main emphasis of the MoU will be on skill orientated programme with students' involvement, help in developing eco-friendly adopted villages and deliver complementary lectures on environment-related issues.

Principal Dr Mazhar Ahmad Farooqui, Farida Shaikh (coordinator) and Nahida Shaikh (project head) signed the MoU.

Internal quality assurance cell coordinator Aditi Bhattacharya, Vice Principal M A Bari, Arif Pathan, Syed Sultan and Eco-Consciousness committee coordinator Dr Ashfaque Khan were also present.